10th NASS: Minority Reps-elect pledge to defend democracy



Members-elect for the 10th House of Representatives on platform of the opposition political parties, have pledged to support all with their power in defence of democracy.



This came during an inaugural meeting of the members under the aegis of the minority caucus of the 10th House of Representatives, held Tuesday night in Abuja.



In attendance were elected members from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP) Youth Progressive Party (YPP), and New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).



In his welcome remarks, one of the longest serving members of the House, and also reelected on the platform of the PDP, Fredrick Agbedi ,said as people who the results of 2023 general election has thrown up as a new phase, “having numbers that gives us greater strength to deepen opposition politics and democracy.



“Therefore, we need to realise such and bond for the interest of our parties and the people we here to represent.”

