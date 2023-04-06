10th Senate: APC diaspora backs Orji Kalu for presidency 

Aspiration of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) got boosted Thursday in far away South Korea with support from members of All Progressives Congress (APC) South Korean Chapter.

The South Korean Diasporan party men in a statement by their Chairman, Hon. Yuccee Uwah, and Secretary, Chief Charles Mokwe, said they arrived at the decision to support the former Abia State Governor after their members undertook a thorough profile assessment of all Senators-elect that have so far indicated interests to contest for the post of Senate President for the next dispensation from June 2023.

They added that the decision was taken after their general meeting held in Seoul, South Korea where Kalu’s parliamentary experience including his detribalised leadership qualities, were identified as major factors needed to govern the affairs of the Red Chambers.

The statement reads in part, “Members of our great party, APC Korea, we conducted thorough appraisal of aspirants vying for the office of Senate President to lead the 10th National Assembly in next dispensation.

“As APC faithful, using verifiable indicators including but not limited to leadership trait, political exposure, governance experience, competence, cosmopolitan, and democratic credentials, the Senate Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu came tops across these indicators. He stood head and shoulders higher than the others.

“In our considered view, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has demonstrable competency, capability and capacity to steer the ship of the 10th National Assembly towards cordial Executive-Legislature relationship that will consolidate our democracy.

“Senator Kalu fits the bill to lead the Senate as its presiding officer in the next dispensation from all material particular. We believe that he has the competence, capability and capacity to mobilise, coordinate and provide the much needed leadership that delivers results for effective legislative governance and oversight for the country.

“Senator Kalu understands the needs and aspirations of all regions of the country saying that the Senate Chief Whip hails from the South-East, Educated in Northern Nigeria city of Maiduguri, Borno state and built his businesses in South West city of Lagos.”

To further actualise their goal, Yuccee disclosed in the statement that they have activated contact mobilisation of members of the group in other countries, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and other key stakeholders to support their cause.

