10th Senate: Ohaneze Ndigbo, others canvass support for Governor Umahi 

The race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate widened Sunday with support for Senator – elect for Ebonyi South, Governor David Umahi, by Ohaneze Ndigbo and other political stakeholders from the South East.

Support for Governor Umahi who is among the first term senators coming to the 10th Senate in June, by the Apex Igbo Socio – Cultural Organisation, was contained in a statement issued to that effect on Sunday by Secretary General Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro.

Isiguzoro in the statement said since the position of Senate President in the 10th Senate, should be zoned to the South East, the best person for the job is governor David Umahi.

The statement reads in part: ” Beyond the consideration of the South East for the position, more important is the choice of the occupant of the office, bearing in mind that Nigeria currently needs politicians with spread of acceptance and without bias of religion, ethnicity.

“Umahi fits in this. When some politicians here were pursuing selfish interests, Umahi who is currently the Senator- elect for Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone, took his people into the mainstream of Nigerian politics, just like he saw tomorrow. He has made friends across the divide, he has demonstrated tolerance for all sections and strata, so is most fitted for the cap.

“For the interest of unity, for the gains of Umahi’s proven commitment to one Nigeria, infrastructure and human development, also for the Igbo interest and need to galvanize support for our long sought chance to have one of us stride to presidency in the near future, we seek the support of all to enthrone Umahi as the next Senate President”.

Aside Ohaneze, Igbo Leaders including Traditional Rulers, Elders Council etc, have also endorsed Umahi for the number one position in the 10th Senate

According to the elders, Umahi is the best hand from South East given his trackrecord of passion for service delivery and demonstrated democratic tolerance without penchant for sectional politics.

They noted that every well meaning rules are made for general good, “Whatever can stand against this genuine request can be bent to achieve the best for the time.”

In another separate communications by Working Committee of APC in Ebonyi State led by Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, to the President – elect, Umahi candidature for Senate Presidency was canvassed.

The Ebonyi State APC Working Committee in the statement, said Governor Umahi has the most broad-based and acceptable credentials to lead the red Chambers in this democratic dispensation of renewed hope.

Before groundswell of supports for Governor Umahi, Senators like the incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, Senators Godswill Akpabio, Sani Musa, Jibrin Barau have indicated their interests in the race.

While the other Senators in line with the tradition of the Senate , are ranking and qualified to run for the race, Umahi as a first termer, is not ranking.

