10th Senate’ll give Tinubu’s youth-driven agenda priority, says  Bamidele 

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti state at the National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured that the 10th Senate to be inaugurated in June will play complementary role for the actualisation of the well-articulated youth programmes of the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bamidele, who was re elected during the February 25 National Assembly election, expressed delight that the 25% annual budgetary proposal by Tinubu to youth intervention programmes and the education loan, would go a long way in tackling joblessness and poverty among Nigerian productive population.

Expressing his unflagging belief in youth development, Bamidele, said he had in the last four years invested several millions of naira to empower his constituents in vocational and entrepreneurial training to boost their contributions to economic development.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Saturday, during empowerment training he organised for women and youth to expose them to entrepreneurial and money-spinning ventures.

The programme predominantly centered around vocational development training, capacity- building for youth in agricultural value chain, capacity building training for youth and women in aquaculture as well as capacity building training in post harvest loss control.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

