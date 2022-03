Up to 11 persons have reportedly died a commercial vehicle crashed near Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna state

An eye witness Kabir Mairago told Blueprint that the ugly accident occurred after a driver of Toyota Sienna with registration No ZTL 215 QG traveling from Kaduna to Bakori local government area in Katsina lost control, summersaulted and hit road barrier.

Mairago attributed the incident to overload.

He said the deceased have been evacuated and in a health facility in Zaria.