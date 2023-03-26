11 die in Niger auto crashes

Eleven people have been killed in auto crashes which occurred in two locations in Niger state at the weekend.

Blueprint learnt that eight people, including 5 men, 2 children and 1 woman died in a lone trailer crash at Chigi village along Kudu – Mokwa road on 23/3/2023, while 32 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was learnt that another accident occurred Saturday 25th March, 2023 on the Minna- Lapai Road at Tunga Mallam village, which claimed three lives.

Two vehicles carrying 13 passengers were reportedly involved while 10 were rushed to hospital.

Confirmed incident report from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS7.27 Lapai Unit Command stated that the crash occurred at 3.50pm on 25/03/2023 and ascribed the cause to fatigue.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

