11 hostages escape from abductors, troops rescue 3 victims in Kaduna





As security operations progress in Kaduna state, 11 hostages have escaped from their abductors’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni, Igabi local government area, even as troops have rescued three victims from kidnappers.

A statement by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday in Kaduna said the troops rescued two kidnapped citizens in Jema’a local government area and one in Lere local government area.

He said those who escaped from their abductors and those rescued have been reunited with their families.



“Reports from security agencies have informed the Kaduna state government that 11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town, Igabi local government area. According to the reports, ongoing security operations dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages being held there.

“Careful checks revealed that the 11 hostages are a mix of those kidnapped from Dumbin Rauga, Zaria local government and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway. The escaped hostages were identified as follows: From Dumbin Rauga (all children between ages 7 and 10), Fatima Sani, Aisha Falalu, Amina Aliyu, Hadizatu Sani and Bashar Falalu.



“It was reported that the families of those kidnapped at Dumbin Rauga had collectively paid a ransom of N3 million, but the bandits reneged on the agreement to release the captives, insisting that two motorcycles must be included in the ransom deal.

“From the Kaduna-Zaria road (abducted while traveling from Maiduguri to Ilorin), Fatima Umar, Zara Umar (and her infant), Hadiza Madu Sharif, Hauwa Ali, Zara Madu Sharif and Maryam Madu. The escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families.

“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the rescue of two kidnapped victims, Barira Sulaiman Inusa and Isah Musa, around Kirti village of Jema’a LGA. They have also been reunited with their families.

“Furthermore, the troops rescued one Mrs Chioma Amanda Silver, in Ungwan Sarki Goza village, Mariri, Lere LGA. She had been abducted by bandits who abandoned her on sighting the troops.



“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the developments, praising the military’s efforts and the degrading effect of the onslaught on bandit hideouts across the state. He also commended the swift response of the troops to rescue the kidnapped citizens in Jema’a and Lere LGAs.

“The governor sent his prayers and best wishes to all the former hostages as they rejoined their families,” Aruwan added.