11 qualities of the Servants of the Most Merciful

In chapter Al Furqan, there is a passage (verses 63 to 76) in which Allah describes a special group of people.

The More You Know Him, The More You Love Him

This group is given a name by Allah – ibad-ur Rahman, the Servants of the Most Merciful, and they enjoy a special mercy from the Most Merciful.

Allah describes in this passage what it takes to be an Abd ar Rahman, the qualities which distinguish this special group of people.

1- Easy-going

And the servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk upon the earth easily. (25:63)

2- Forbearance

…and when the ignorant address them [harshly], they say [words of] peace.

When someone makes fun of them, insults them or hurts them, they don’t strike back or seek revenge. They forgive and overlook. They have this attitude towards disbelievers who insult them.

Then imagine how much more leniently we should behave to our believing brothers and sisters.

Many of the People of the Scripture wish they could turn you back to disbelief after you have believed, out of envy from themselves [even] after the truth has become clear to them. So pardon and overlook until Allah delivers His command. Indeed, Allah is over all things competent. (2:109)

3- Devotion in Tahajjud

And those who spend [part of] the night to their Lord prostrating and standing [in prayer]. (25:64)

The Prophet said:

The best month for observing Saum (fasting) next after Ramadan is the month of Allah, the Muharram; and the best Salah (prayer) next after the prescribed Salah is Salah at night (Tahajjud prayers). (Muslim)

4- Fear of Allah’s punishment

And those who say, “Our Lord, avert from us the punishment of Hell. Indeed, its punishment is ever adhering; Indeed, it is evil as a settlement and residence.” (25:65)

For these people, Hellfire is not a theoretical concept, but a reality.

5- Moderation

And [they are] those who, when they spend, do so not excessively or sparingly but are ever, between that, [justly] moderate. (25:67)

Allah says in another verse (translation):

O children of Adam, take your adornment at every masjid, and eat and drink, but be not excessive. Indeed, He likes not those who commit excess. (7:31)

On the other hand, we shouldn’t be miserly to the point of harming ourselves and our families.

6- Leaving sins

And those who do not invoke with Allah another deity or kill the soul which Allah has forbidden [to be killed], except by right, and do not commit unlawful sexual intercourse. And whoever should do that will meet a penalty. Multiplied for him is the punishment on the Day of Resurrection, and he will abide therein humiliated. (25:68)

7- Tawbah

Except for those who repent, believe and do righteous work. For them Allah will replace their evil deeds with good. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful. And he who repents and does righteousness does indeed turn to Allah with [accepted] repentance. (25:70)

8- Leaving lying

And [they are] those who do not testify to falsehood. (25:72)

The Prophet said: I guarantee a house in the surroundings of Paradise for a man who avoids quarrelling even if he were in the right, a house in the middle of Paradise for a man who avoids lying even if he were joking, and a house in the upper part of Paradise for a man who made his character good. (Abu Dawud)

9- Remain Away from Evil Conversation

…and when they pass near ill speech, they pass by with dignity.

10- Accept Admonition

And those who, when reminded of the verses of their Lord, do not fall upon them deaf and blind. (25:73)

11- Turning to Allah

And those who say, “Our Lord, grant us from among our wives and offspring comfort to our eyes and make us an example for the righteous.”

Conclusion

At the end of this passage, Allah mentions the reward of the Ibadur Rahman:

Those will be awarded the Chamber for what they patiently endured, and they will be received therein with greetings and [words of] peace. Abiding eternally therein. Good is the settlement and residence.

Source: Understand Quran