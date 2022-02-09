11 sentenced to death by hanging in Niger

A Minna High Court has sentenced 11 persons to death by hanging for the brutal murder of seven villagers over land dispute in Lavun local government area of Niger state.

The 11 accused persons were pronounced guilty of seven count charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and culpable Humicide under section 221 , 229 of the panel code.

Those sentenced to death included Mohammed Mohammed, Baba Mohammed, Mohammed Isa, Abubakar Saba, Adamu Babaminin, and Ibrahim Emigi.

Others to also die by hanging included Haruna Mohammed, Isah Madu, Ndama Sheshi Isah Mohammed and Mohammed Ndabida.

They were among the 26 persons charged to the court for the murder of 7 persons in an attack on Gaba village from Afani village in a disputed farm land between the two communities in 2019.

Delivery judgement on the case, Justice Maimuna Talatu Abubakar, held that the prosecutor proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused persons.

She said, the accused persons did not deserve the clemency of the court considering the grievous nature of the offence, and the manner in which it was carried out.

She acquitted 15 other accused persons for lack of convincing evidence.

According to the Judge, “I don’t think in this circumstances, there is extenuating basis for which the court make recommendations, consequently, on the 1st to 7th count charges of conspiracy and culpable Humicide, by causing the death of seven deceased persons. I hereby sentence you to death by hanging until you die. May Allan have mercy on your souls”.