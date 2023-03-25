11 years after, popular American actress, husband divorce

American actress, Reese Witherspoon, and her husband, Jim Toth, have announced their divorce after almost 12 years of marriage.

The actress shared the news on Friday in a joint statement with her husband via her verified Instagram account calling it a “difficult” decision that was made.

She wrote, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.

These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

