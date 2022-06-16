111 police officers promoted to new ranks in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa state Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, has decorated 111 officers newly promoted to their different ranks in the state.

Addressing the newly decorated officers at Police Officers Mess, Yenagoa, Okolo said the officers were decorated following the recently released promotions by the Police Service Commission (PSC) based on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The commissioner while congratulating the newly decorated officers on behalf of the IGP charged them to be more determined and dedicated to their duties.

He urged them to consider their elevation to the new ranks as additional responsibility that requires more professionalism, hard work and discipline.

The CP further charged them to be loyal to higher authority, adding that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“I want to urge you to see your promotion as a challenge to be more professional and diligent in the discharge of your duties to members of the public,” he stated.

The Bayelsa Police boss said the relative peace being enjoyed by residents is as a result of collaborative effort between the Police and other security agencies in the state.

