115 bag FCTA staff recognition award







About 115 recipients were honoured by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in its second edition of staff recognition award for outstanding performance in 17 different categories.



The 2021 edition of the award comprises 86 members of staff of the administration, 3 SDs with most improved IGR, 7 customer – friendly SDAs, 5 corporate bodies and development partners of the FCT administration, 4 posthumous members of staff of the FCT administration, and 13 Heart of the Nation award.



During the occasion, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the second edition, like the maiden edition, was a demonstration that the FCT administration was keen on ensuring that staff contribution is recognised and acknowledged through this annual reward system.



The minister also said the second edition would not only pay attention to COVID-19 frontline workers, but also to other categories of workers in line with reform initiatives of the federal government in addition to improving staff loyalty and motivation to duty.



“Objectively, it is to provide guidelines to unique, value added and performance objective in order to align staff with core values of the FCTA , which will in turn help the administration serve its residents and visitors better,” the minister added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

