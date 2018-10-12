115 perpetrators of Kogi communal clashes will face the law – Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, yesterday received report of judicial commission of inquiry into civil disturbances in Dekina, Omala and Bassa local government areas, with a promise to bring perpetrators to book.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Josiah Majebi, while presenting the panel’s report to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said 115 persons were identified to have been responsible for the mayhem in which scores were killed and properties worth N541.3 million destroyed.

He said the immediate cause of the attack on Orokwo and Orokwo Buse villages in Bassa local government area, was between the Igala and Bassa-Kwomu tribes.

The panel chair however said the commission, during its visits to the communities and public hearings, discovered that the crises in Ogane-Nigwu, Iyade, Ojuwo Ajimadi, Agbenema-Ife and Agabifor in Dekina and Omala local government areas was as a result of clash between herdsmen and farmers.

The commission advised the state government to provide palliative assistance to the victims of the crises and direct them to maintain the status quo pending decision on the report.

Receiving the report, Governor Bello promised to ensure security of lives and properties of the residents of the state, saying his administration would not play politics with the lives of the people.

The governor said he was ready to hunt the people that had been causing mayhem in the state and bring them to justice.

He said: “We will hunt you down, we will come after you, you may be able to run, but you cannot hide, we will smoke you out.

We won’t play politics with the lives of the people.” Also speaking, the Security Adviser to the governor, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), however called for the establishment of a naval outpost in Nkende, to further ensure security in the area.

He advised that the recommendations of the commission be adequately implemented to bring lasting peace to the affected communities.

Omodara lamented that despite the setting up of the commission, Bassa local government area has continued to witness violence, while the other two local government areas have been peaceful.

The governor’s aide further stated that the crisis in Bassa should be taken seriously because of the involvement of two traditional rulers, the Agume of Bassa and the Ahiopa of Mozum.

He also called for the prosecution of those arrested in connection with the crisis in 2016, adding that there was the need for an urgent meeting between Kogi and Nasarawa states to proffer solutions.

