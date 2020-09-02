11th Gani Fawehinmi memorial: Friends, disciples gather to honour icon



The Committee for Gani Fawehinmi Memorial has rolled out the programs for this year’s anniversary which comes up on September 5, 2020.

The committee for Gani Fawehinmi Memorial is a body composed mainly of the late legal luminary’s apostles, disciples, admirers and contemporaries.

Over the past 11 years after the passing of the man described as the “voice of the people”, the group has promoted the immortalisation of the great revolutionary via various programs and events.



A statement on Wednesday by the National Chairman National Conscience Party (NCP) and also host of the programme, noted that in line with the committee’s tradition and practice, this year’s anniversary would take into cognizance the global pandemic, COVID-19 which has affected the socio-economy of virtually all nations of the world.



The statement said for the committee to make the 11th Gani Fawehinmi annual memorial anniversary a reality and success, “the committee would adhere to the government directives and rules on social engagement as regard social distancing to flatten the curve and spread of the virus.”

According to the statement, the programs will kick-start with a zoom/virtual conference with Mrs.Ngozi Iwere as the moderator while Barrister Femi Aborisade will be the lead speaker, supported by Dr Osagie Obayuwana.



He further stated that Affiong A Affiong, Basirat Ogunlana and Comrade Lanre Arogundade, would be co-speakers who would do justice to the chosen theme/topic: “Gani Fawehinmi and the Necessity for Political Alternative.”



Part of the statement read, “To round up this year anniversary, a physical convergence of maximum of 50 people will assemble at the Rights House 43, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos where a program of roll call cum display of portraits of heroes and heroines of our struggles to be followed immediately after the Zoom conference between 2:00pm – 4:00pm with Dr.Yunusa Tanko as the Chief Host.



“The committee’s unwavering and unflinching conviction and belief in the ideals and ideologies of Gani Fawehinmi has been a steadfast one which still remains till date and will continue for now till eternity while GANI,our heroes lives on.”