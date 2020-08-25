12 bye-elections: 13 parties notifies INEC of primaries



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that out of the 18 registered political parties in Nigeria, 13 have notified the commission of their intention to conduct primaries towards participating in the outstanding bye-elections in eight states.

The commission said in a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Barrister Festus Okoye that all the 13 political parties opted for indirect primaries.

The statement however, noted that some of the political parties did not specify the venues within the respective constituencies for the conduct of their primaries.

It called the attention of parties to the provisions of Section 87(4)(c) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which makes it mandatory for any party that intends to nominate a candidate to the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly to hold its congresses in the respective Senatorial District, Federal Constituency and the State Assembly Constituency.

The commission had on 11th August 2020, released the harmonized timetable and schedule of activities affecting 12 outstanding bye-elections in 8 states of the federation scheduled for 31st October 2020.

Also the Commission disclosed that “the Speakers of Enugu and Katsina State Houses of Assembly have notified the commission of the deaths of the members representing Isi-Uzo State Constituency of Enugu state and Bakori State Constituency of Katsina State and have declared vacancies for the said constituencies.”

This according to INEC brought the total number of vacancies and bye-elections to be conducted to 14.

The statement also said the commission has released a harmonized timetable and schedule of activities for two constituencies, adding that “the notice of election shall be published on 26th August 2020.

It states that political parties shall conduct their party primaries between 27th August and 8th September 2020 while stating that the harmonized timetable and schedule of activities has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

The statement continued, “We urge political parties to strictly comply with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the commission’s regulations and guidelines in the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates.”