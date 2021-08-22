12 dead as fresh attacks, reprisal rock Kaduna

An attack and reprisal have left 12 people dead and five persons injured in Zango Kataf local government of Kaduna state, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has said.



According to Aruwan, nine people were killed, one other person was injured, while two houses were burnt in an attack by unidentified persons in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf local government area.



Three others were reported to have been killed and four others injured in an attack by unidentified persons at Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada general area of same local government .



Aruwan said, “!any persons are feared dead, with one person injured following an attack by unidentified persons in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf LGA. This was reported to the Kaduna state government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area.



“The assailants fled on sighting the troops. Nine corpses have been recovered so far following a search of the village. The deceased are identified as: Moses Dangana, Mary Dangana, Jummai Dangana, Jerry James, Happy James, Endurance Stephen, Comfort Emmanuel, Jummai Tanko and Mary Clement.



“One resident, Magdalene Dangoma, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. Two houses were razed in the attack.

The troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers. Those rescued are: Patrick Chindon, Joseph Agbon, Polymer Joseph, Amos Francis, Keziah Amos, Linda Jonathan, Asabe Jonathan, Jonathan James, Lamin Yohanna, Titi Emmanuel, Patricia Michael and Jetral Bala.

“Troops are still carrying out search and rescue operations, and will make public the exact number of casualties.



“Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness, and condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area. She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families. The Acting Governor wished the injured resident a quick recovery, and urged security agencies to sustain diligent investigations into the attack.”



Speaking further, Aruwan said, “three herders are reported to have been killed in an attack by unidentified persons who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada general area of Zangon Kataf LGA.



“According to reports from security agencies, the attack was a reprisal to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area. The reprisal targeted the residence of one Ardo Tanko Usman, where three residents were killed, identified as: Bayero Wake, Isah Usman (the Ardo’s brother) Abu Usman (the Ardo’s mother)

“Four residents were injured. They are: Ambo Jamo, Sule Ambo, Muazu Ori, Ibrahim Mohammed .



“One car, three houses and eight herders’ huts were burnt and destroyed. The military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores of herders to safety. Search and rescue operations are in progress and citizens will be updated on further developments.



“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the report with sadness, and decried the spiral of killings and reprisals in the area. She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families. She also wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

The Acting Governor appealed for calm and urged residents to desist from reprisal killings while security agencies carry on investigations,” Aruwan added.