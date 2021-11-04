12 teams set to roll as maiden Abuja Super League debuts

All is now set for the kickoff of first ever Abuja Super League scheduled for Wuse 3 cathedral stadium inside the Federal Capital Territory.

Already, 12 team have registered and are preparing to participate.

One of the organisers and Chief Creative Officer of Teamkenekt, Clement Chukwuma disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja.

Chukwuma said the competition which will kick off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 will end December 12.

He also disclosed that the winners will go home with N1.5 million, while the runner-up will pocket N500, 000 million.

According to him, the competition is designed to create a platform from bottom-top for professionals and corporate individuals who are into football for recreational purposes and connect sports teams or organisations with fans, scouts, and agents, powering the best sporting experience with accurate sports data analytics to entertain and engage groups and audiences.

He said, “Abuja Super League is the first of its kind and the aim is to build networks between different professionals that are football lovers to socialize, network and create a recreational environment after the games where everybody can have fun.

“Our core aim is to introduce a new platform where athletes can communicate with fans and fans communicate with players in different ways and methods. We want to create a sports community that will help the young athletes at the grassroots.

“Through our services, athletes can track their statistics and performance with our in-depth data tracking, and analysis reports which are easily accessible to scouts and agents.

“The tournament is actually targeted for recreation, that is people that are playing football for recreational purposes like adult teams and people that work with companies, CEOs, young entrepreneurs and so on.

Also speaking another organising official, Barr. Emeka Omeje, said, “There is a registration for any team to participate in the tournament. To participate in the tournament, a team needs to pay a sum of N300,000.

“To engage fans, we came up with some ideas, at the end of the tournament, we are going to give award to the most popular player, we will give some awards and prizes to some fans.

“Football in Nigeria is a religion. What Abuja Super League is trying to do is to provide a cathedral where all the football lovers will come and worship, that’s the essence of the League. That’s why we are targeting recreational teams. We are forming a synergy between football and entertainment without missing out the competitive spirit in it. We all love football in Abuja but we don’t have a place where we congregate.”

Barr. Omeje also appealed for sponsors to identify with the competition and adequate mileage.