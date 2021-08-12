123 bandits, 27 terrorists killed, over 1, 000 surrender in 2 weeks-DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said no fewer than 123 bandits were killed by air strikes and ground troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the last two weeks.

The DHQ also said 29 abducted civilians were rescued and over 1,000 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai

at different locations in the North-east within the period under review.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig.-Gen Benard Onyeuko, who stated this while briefing journalists on the updates of various military operations across the country from 29 July to 12 August 2021, said 27 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were killed while 51 were arrested.

He said, “The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI, carried out intensive air strikes on bandits’ hideouts at the South of Dansadau Town; North of Kwiambana Forest Reserves as well as North of Sububu Forest and Dudufi village under Faru District in Maradun LGA, all in Zamfara state.

“The air strikes resulted in the destruction of bandits’ structures including the residence of one of their leaders, Halilu Tubali, in which the armed bandits converged for a meeting. The air strikes in conjunction with ground troops’ assaults resulted in the neutralization of no fewer than 123 armed bandits and destruction of their logistics facilities in the process. “

He said notable among those who surrendered were Boko Haram bomb expert Musa Adamu aka Mala Musa Abuja and his deputy, Usman Adamu aka Abu Darda.

Speaking further, Brig.-Gen Onyeuko said the successes were recorded as a result of intensity of military operations against criminal elements across the country.

He said, “The Headquarters of Operation HADIN KAI has intensified its operations in the North-east theatre. The intensity of these operations has yielded tremendous results as evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of terrorists in Buni Yari, Gorgore, Baga and Monguno Towns as well as Maiduguri – Baga Road, Maiduguri – Damboa Road and Bula Yobe – Darel Jamel Road. Operations were also carried out at Kayamri and Mairari villages as well as Monguno and Kukawa Towns, all in Borno state.

“Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralization of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ISWAP terrorists, 3 terrorists’ collaborators as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms and 1,051 round of ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns, amongst other items.

“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. Gentlemen no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families comprising adult females and children surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North-east.”