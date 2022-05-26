1,275 delegates to determine Kaduna APC gubernatorial candidate

Delegates from six local governments have so far voted as three aspirants jostle for the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 general elections.

According to the officials of the party, 1,275 delegates from the 23 local government areas in the state are expected to vote in the APC gubernatorial primary scheduled for the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Multipurpose Hall of the Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

Incumbent Senator Uba Sani, former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (APP), Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sha’aban and retired Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Customs, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, lock horns for the APC ticket to contest in the 2023 guber election.

Delegates from Birnin Gwari, Sanga, Jema’a, Zango Kataf, Jaba and Kaura local government areas have so far voted as others wait in line for their turn.

