12th Expo: ASNE to host over 10,000 educators in Abuja

Plans are on top gear as Annual School Need Exhibition (ASNE) is set to host over 10,000 educators across the country in it 12th expo.

The founder and convener of ASNE, Mrs Emem Opashi, told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday that the expo which became necessary was to sensitise the country on our educational system and let people begin to see the kind of education that we dream about.

Opashi said the expo which is slated for Friday,20th to Saturday 21st of May,2022 with theme: ” Brand New Education” is to bring together people from different sectors to map out strategies to better the country’s educational system.

She said the education shouldn’t be left for the Federal Government alone to handle but with collaboration from everyone so as to have enriching conversations.

According to her, the expo is parked with lots of activities such as trainings , exhibitions, conference, masterclass and awards will hold at A Class event center, Maitama, Abuja .

She said there are over 10 companies who will be at the expo to create digital solutions that can help more communities so that people don’t have to pay for internet and children keeps learning .

She further added that people who are outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) can streamlive for free .

On the ongoing strike of Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Opashi urged that the Federal Government to reverse the whole system and take the dialogue very seriously.

“The government need to understand the impact because there are many youths who are idle,sitting at home and when you have idle youths doing nothing, alot of issues will arise.

“There are a lot of tensions everywhere and it’s a major social issue and we need to take actions,” she said.





