13.15km Ada-Igbajo road inauguration, another promise kept – Oyetola

As part of his administration’s commitment to opening the state to socio-economic and infrastructure development, Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Thursday, inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Ada-Igbajo road after 33 years of neglect.

He described the gesture as a fulfillment of yet another promise made saying “it is another proof of our commitment to our avowed resolve to unleash road construction on the State for its socioeconomic transformation.”

The reconstruction of the road was part of the government’s resolve to stimulate the socio-economic activities and open up the benefiting communities to rapid transformation in line with the development agenda of the state government.

With the inauguration of the new road, the time of travel from Osogbo, the Osun state capital has been reduced by 45 minutes. Before the reconstruction, time of travel was 60 minutes.

This is even as the residents of the benefitting communities lauded the government for fixing the road, saying the gesture has rekindled their hope and further endeared them to his Administration.

Governor Oyetola had in September 1, 2020 flagged off the reconstruction of the road that had been in a deplorable state and neglected for about 33 years.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Governor Oyetola said the choice of the road for reconstruction was in view of its importance as it is central to the tourism and hospitality potential of the State in view of its stretches to Igbajo, the home of the Great Kiriji war site, and the ultra-modern Miccom Golf Hotels and Resort, Ada.

“As I mentioned during the flag-off of this road last year, every abandoned project diminishes our people and compromises the desired economic development and transformation of our State.

“As you are all aware, in addition to undertaking massive road construction and rehabilitation, we have, as a government, embarked on the completion of all the uncompleted roads by our predecessor, including federal roads.

“Engagement in meaningful infrastructure and economic endeavours to achieve the economic transformation and equitable development of our major towns and villages is our irrevocable resolve as an Administration.

“We shall continue to embark on these initiatives in line with our Development Agenda, the challenges of resources and the Coronavirus pandemic, notwithstanding.

Speaking, the Asiwaju of Igbajoland, Chief Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo, SAN, lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for taking his word as his bond.