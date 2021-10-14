13,243 terrorists have so far surrendered-DHQ

…Says troops destroy 51 illegal refineries, arrest 23 oil thieves

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said a total number of 13,243 terrorists and their families comprising 3,243 adult males, 3,868 adult females and 6,234 children, have So far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at different locations in the North-east.

According to the DHQ, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji operating in the North-West also arrested some notorious bandits’ collaborators who have been on the watch list of security agencies namely; Mamuda Aliyu Dangulbi, Rilwan Sani Dangulbi, Yusuf Adamu Dangulbi and Yakubu Umar Maihuja at Dangulbi village in Maru LGA of Zamfara state.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig.-Gen Benard Onyeuko stated while briefing journalists on the update of various military operations across the country between 1 and 14 October 2021.

He said, “More terrorists have continued to lay down their arms and surrender to own troops with their families as they could no longer withstand the offensive operations within the theatre. Some of these feats were recorded at; Gwoza – Yamtake – Bita road; Gwoza – Farm Centre – Yamtake road; Mandara Mountain area as well as Pulka and Hambagda towns; all in Borno state.

“Cumulatively, within the period a total of 29 terrorists were neutralized and 13 terrorists including their informants/collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested in the course of the operations.

“Additionally, a total of 38 assorted weapons and 968 rounds of assorted ammunition as well as 48 rustled livestock among several other items were recovered.”

Onyeuko added that troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed a total of 51 illegal refineries in Rivers, Abia, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Imo states.

He said, “In the course of the operations, troops discovered and deactivated a total of 51 illegal refining sites.

“The sites cumulatively had a total of 76 ovens, 52 cooking pots/boilers, 22 cooling systems, 102 reservoirs, 16 large dugout pits and 513 storage tanks as well as drums and sacks laden with illegally refined oil products.

“Additionally, 23 criminal elements were arrested and 73 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 cartridges, 2 AK-47 rifles, one double-barrel gun, one pump action gun and 3 locally-made pistols among other items were recovered in the course of the operations in the Zone. Consequently, a total of 317,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 8,000 litres of DPK and 159,000 litres of stolen crude were recovered in the course of the operations.”