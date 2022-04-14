138 benefit from NDE agric loan scheme, training in Yobe

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said 138 people in Yobe state have benefited from its loan scheme and training programme in agriculture.

The Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, stated this Tuesday in Damaturu while declaring opened the training and orientation programmes for beneficiaries.

Represented by Yobe state Coordinator John Tumba Kwaji, he stated that NDE stand in strong to make sure that the unemployed youths are engaged through their various programs nationwide.

Fikpo revealed that the various loan schemes were aimed at boosting already existing agribusiness in the country.

He said, “This was under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Scheme, Agricultural Enhancement Scheme and the Community Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme”.

The Director Rural Employment Promotion Department (REPD), NDE national Headquarters, Dr. Micheal O.Mbata, represented by Hauwa Ibrahim Bassi said, 38 unemployed graduates beneficiaries under the Rural Employment Promotion Department (REPD) would be given Loan of N100 thousand naira each to engage in Agric and agro allied activity.

She further revealed that, 100 participants would be given orientation to prepare themselves on Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

“The scheme has a duration of three months, they’ll undergo practical agricultural rudimentary various field such as fisheries, horticulture, poultry hatchery and feed formulation amongst other,” she said.

The Director (REPD) congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to dedicate themselves to this training which in turn will help them to be self-employed.