14 Borno APC guber aspirants back Zulum

Fourteen out of twenty aspirants who vied for the APC governorship ticket in Borno state yesterday endorsed the outcome of the primary.

They upheld the victory of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as candidate of the party.

A total of fifteen out of the twenty aspirants were physically present at the venue of the primaries which held at Elkanemi sports centre in Maiduguri.

One of the aspirants, a former Deputy Governor in Borno state, Shettima Yuguda Dibal said in a statement issued yesterday that while ten aspirants stepped down before voting, three others spoke to journalists with video evidence and conceded victory to the winner of the election.

One of the aspirants, Attom Mariga went a step further by announcing the collapse of his campaign structure, including a vehicle for Professor Zulum’s campaign.

He said everything was captured on video.

The former deputy governor listed the ten contestants who stepped down to include himself, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, Alhaji Adamu Lawan, Alhaji Mustapha Fannarambe, Alhaji Tijjani Banki, Mohammed Makintami, Malam Mai Sheriff and Mohammed Liman took turns to publicly announce their voluntary withdrawal and declared support for Professor Zulum.

The former deputy governor noted that five other contestants present at the venue were Idriss Mamman Durkwah, Gambo Lawan, Attom Mariga and Alhaji Umar Alkali.

He declared readiness to stand for the election against Professor Zulum.

Idriss, he said, told the gathering that he had met with delegates and entered into a covenant with them.

Dibal added that all the contestants nominated agents that closely monitored the entire voting process while the contestants were also at the venue from night till the following morning and none of them raised any query before, during and after the elections The former Deputy Governor said at the end of the primary election, collation, sorting and counting of votes was done transparently and Professor Zulum scored 4,432 votes to defeat Idriss Mamman Durkwah who came second with 114 votes

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.