14 days after, Osun farmer freed by abductors



An Osun-based farmer, London Omoru, has been freed by his abductors after payment of an N2million ransom to the kidnappers.



It was gathered that London was released from the captive on Friday and he returned home from Aramoko in Ondo state.



London and his wife, Blessing, were kidnapped in their village at Ori-Omipupa village in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun state, November 29.



The kidnappers released the wife four days after and demanded N37million ransom for the release of the husband.



Policemen and other security operatives have made efforts to rescue the man, but all to no avail.



It was gathered that the kidnappers had taken the man to Ondo state where he was later released after payment of ransom by his family.



The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the release of the man.



She declined to comment on the ransom saying that the man was rescued from his abductors.



A relative of the man said N2million was paid to the kidnappers to release London from the captive.

