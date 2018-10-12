14 Ekiti lawmakers impeached Speaker, deputy

The Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Kola Oluwawole and his Deputy, Mr Sina Animaun, were yesterday impeached by 14 members of the House.

Subsequenly, Mr Adeniran Alagbada representing Ise constituency was installed as the Speaker and Segundo Adewunmi was elected the Deputy Speaker, while some members of the House were also suspended.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Stephen Gbadamosi, those who carried out the ‘illegality’ were provided police cover and they prevented other members and even staff of the House from having access to the complex, adding that some members were also suspended.

Meanwhile, the ex-Speaker, however, described his sudden impeachment as the lowest level of lawlessness and illegality.

Apart from rejecting what he terms ‘illegal impeachment’, the ex Speaker has described his purported impeachment as a rape on democracy and as the lowest level of lawlessness and illegality

