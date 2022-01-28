14 kidnappers arrested in Jigawa

In its bid to rid the state of rising in kidnapping activities, the Jigawa state Police command under the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Sale Tafida, has apprehended 14 suspected kidnappers terrorising the state.

This was stated by CP Aliyu Sale Tafida while parading the suspects to journalists in Thursday.

He stated that during operations, three criminal hideouts were raided in Dajin Maizuwo, Dan Gwanki and Danzomo villages in Sule Tankar Akar local government area.

According to the police commissioner, the following the raids, 10 male and four female suspects were arrested from the villages while of some of the suspects sustained injuries as a result of exchange of fire while six escaped with gunshot injuries.

Those arrested include Suleman Abdullahi, 25, Takaya Sulaiman Bello, 25, Awalu Mohammed, 28, Mujittafa Mmaman, 25, and Babandi Mohammed, 28.

Others are Musa Mamman, 15, Yakubu Muhammad, 20, Ardo Mamman, 40 among others

Weapons recovered from the suspects include 3 AK 47 rifles , 9 magazines and 308 live ammunition among others.