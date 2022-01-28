14 kidnappers arrested in Jigawa

The arrested suspected bandits

In its bid to rid the state of rising in kidnapping activities, the Jigawa state Police command under the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Sale  Tafida, has apprehended 14 suspected kidnappers  terrorising the state.

This was stated by CP Aliyu Sale Tafida while parading the suspects to journalists in Thursday.

He stated that during operations, three criminal  hideouts  were raided  in Dajin  Maizuwo, Dan Gwanki  and Danzomo villages  in Sule Tankar Akar  local government area.

 According to the police commissioner,  the following the raids, 10 male and four female suspects  were arrested  from  the villages  while of some of the suspects  sustained injuries  as a result of  exchange of fire  while six escaped with gunshot injuries.

 Those arrested  include  Suleman Abdullahi,  25, Takaya Sulaiman Bello,  25, Awalu  Mohammed,  28, Mujittafa  Mmaman,  25,  and Babandi  Mohammed, 28.

Others are Musa Mamman, 15, Yakubu Muhammad, 20, Ardo Mamman, 40 among others

 Weapons recovered from the suspects include 3 AK 47 rifles ,  9 magazines and  308 live ammunition among others.