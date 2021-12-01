140m Nigerians lack access to justice – Institute

Not less than 140 million Nigerians including 11 million residents of Kaduna state are part of the 5.1 billion people across the world who lacked access to justice, according to the Hague Institute of Innovations of Law (HIIL).

HIIL, which came into Nigeria in 2018 and has been in Imo state before coming to Kaduna state, said it want to help 150 million Nigerians have access to justice by solving the most urgent and most important of their justice challenges in the next nine years.





Addressing the Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna state on Wednesday HIIL Country Director, Mrs. Ijeoma Nwafor, told array of justice stakeholders that, “5.1 billion people lack meaningful access to justice across the world, at least 140 million Nigerians lack access to meaningful justice.



“We want to help 150 million Nigerians solve their most pressing justice problems by 2030. This is in line with the Sustainble Development Goals (SDGs).



“HIIL intervention is hinged on five pillars; working from data, applying best practices, scaling game changers, creating enabling environment for actionable plan and strengthening the movement to ensure that people centered justice is possible in Kaduna and in Nigeria.”

The Attorney General of Kaduna state and Commissioner for Justice, Mrs Aisha Dikko, in her remarks said HIIL as an organisation focuses on user friendly approach to provide access to justice.

“This collaboration will support justice sector in identifying key issues and practical solution to administration of justice in Kaduna state. The engagement and outcome shall birth the first

Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna state. The Ministry of Justice is determined to work with all stakeholders in focussing on effectively achieving our mandate,” she said.

The meeting was attended by the solicitor general, police, the correctional center, the bar, the bench and other stakeholders.

