144 clubs to take part in Jubrin Barau Maliya Unity Cup

The Jubrin Barau Maliya Unity Cup for youth clubs in Nigeria will kick off on July 31st, in the ancient city of Kano with no fewer than 144 clubs participating.

The Tournament Director, Mallam Ali Kabiru Muzado who disclosed this said no fewer than 60 players will be selected from the teams that will participate in the tournament expected to end August 10th.

The project, according to him will be bankrolled by Senator. Jubrin Barau Maliya, who has given his blessing to the event to be hosted in Kano, with the target of reaching out to the outside world, with the talents that will be discovered by scouts and agents from Portugal, Belarus and Russia.

Muzado said, already Senator Jubrin who is a supporter of Kano Pillars with the way he has done for the club by way of providing three vehicles worth over N 100 million, and another N 12 million for fines by LMC to clear the way for the club to continue its participation in the Nigerian league.

He said, scouts and agents will be at the competition centre to pick the lucky stars who will be discovered by them for further exposure in Europe.

The Director, said that the program is part of Senator Jubrin’s effort to expose talented sportsmen and women in the state to global reckoning, hinting that the players will benefit from Senator Jubrin Sports Foundation.

