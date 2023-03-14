148 teachers undergo NTI academic leadership, digital literacy training – Official

National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna has commenced training of 148 Nigerian teachers on Academic Leadership and Digital Literacy, funded by Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Director/Chief Executive (D/CE) of NTI, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, has said.

Speaking in an address delivered to mark the commencement of the training workshop across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, Maitafsir said the success or effectiveness of any school system depends to a larger extend on its leadership, hence the leadership training.

“The main objectives of this capacity building workshop are to help the school heads in Nigeria to enhance their leadership capacities and apply the knowledge productivity to improve educational outcomes in their schools.

“The workshop is designed to enhanced monitoring, coaching skills of schools for effective administration and capacity of the school heads to use relevant communication tools to support school administration and build skills of school administrators for effective service delivery. To strengthen the capacity of the school managers in community engagement for effective school management and education delivery, guide, counsel skills of school heads for enhanced delivery of counseling services in schools,” Maitafsir

Speaking further, the NTI Director and Chief Executive said, “Digital literacy is concerned with the development of teachers’ capacity to know when and how to use digital technology to access, process, evaluate, create and communicate information through writing and other media on various digital platforms.

“It is one of the numerous benefits of the 21st century breakthrough in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) that led to the increased use of technological devices like computers, mobile phones, televisions and DVDs as well as the internet to create, manage and distribute information.”

Prof. Maitafsir said the advancement in technology has led to the era, where learning through the internet become possible.

He said primary education system in Nigeria is the foundation on which other levels of education are built.

“To achieve its aims of equipping pupils for further studies and adequately groom them to function effectively in a continuously growing and fast paced – digital driven world,” he said.

He called on the relevant stakeholders in education to incorporate the basic elements of digital literacy in primary school curriculum, while lamenting that despite the enormous ICTs and digital literacy potentials, educational institutions are yet to take advantage of its numerous benefits.

The NTI D/CE said the Institute will continue to partner with the relevant stakeholders to provide Nigerian teachers with necessary skills needed to improve their job and profession in line with the current trends in teaching and learning.

The workshop training, which is among the training components flagged-off by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, on September 8, 2022, in Abuja, is scheduled for between Monday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 15, in six centres nationwide including Nasarawa state (North Central), Kaduna state (North West), Adamawa state (North East), Oyo state (South West), Delta state (South South) and Ebonyi state (South East).

