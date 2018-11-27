15 cow traders feared dead in auto crash 

No fewer than 15 cow traders from four villages in Maiyama local
government area of Kebbi state have been reportedly killed in an auto
crash on their way to Lagos on Sunday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the traders, from
Andare, Katenga and Maiyama, were heading to Lagos to sell their cows
before the unfortunate accident.
It was gathered that the truck, which was loaded with cows, lost
control along Maiyama-Koko road, veered-off the road before it tumbled
into the bush.
An eyewitness, Garba Maiyama, told NAN that 15 of the traders died in
the accident and they have been taken to their respective villages for
burial because they are Muslims.
“The most unfortunate part of the incident is that a family in one
village has about three to five victims.
“We don’t really know the main cause of the accident for now,” said the witness.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kebbi
State Police Command, DSP Danjuma Possy, told NAN that the incident
had not been reported officially.
(NAN)
