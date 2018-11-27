15 cow traders feared dead in auto crash 

No fewer than 15 cow traders from four villages in Maiyama local

government area of Kebbi state have been reportedly killed in an auto

crash on their way to Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the traders, from

Andare, Katenga and Maiyama, were heading to Lagos to sell their cows

before the unfortunate accident.

It was gathered that the truck, which was loaded with cows, lost

control along Maiyama-Koko road, veered-off the road before it tumbled

into the bush.

An eyewitness, Garba Maiyama, told NAN that 15 of the traders died in

the accident and they have been taken to their respective villages for

burial because they are Muslims.

“The most unfortunate part of the incident is that a family in one

village has about three to five victims.

“We don’t really know the main cause of the accident for now,” said the witness.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kebbi

State Police Command, DSP Danjuma Possy, told NAN that the incident

had not been reported officially.

(NAN)

