15% NAC level: Clearing agents threaten industrial action

Clearing agents have threatened to embark on industrial action beginning from April 14, 2022 if the decision to reintroduce the 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy by the Nigeria Customs Service on imported used vehicles is not reversed.

The affected stakeholders argued on Tuesday that the levy if implemented would have an adverse effect on the sector and if the decision is not reversed.

The Chairman of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, Ports & Terminal Multipurpose Limited chapter, Abayomi Duyile said with the reintroduction, it means an additional 15 per cent on the duty already being paid.

“I am surprised now that towards the second quarter of 2022, the Customs is coming back again with the NAC levy. If nothing happens, we will stop work the day after. I don’t know why they are coming up with the NAC levy again now.

“The Customs didn’t inform us, so we have been advised to stop the process of duty payment until this is sorted out. This is everywhere for now and anywhere you are clearing used vehicles, you will face the same problem. If this is not reversed, we are protesting and may control soon.”

The Chairman of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, PTML Chapter, George Okafor said the outcome of the association’s meeting with its members will determine whether the agents would embark on the proposed strike or not.