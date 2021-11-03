15 year anniversary: Muslim media watch extols Sultan’s virtues

An Islamic group, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has described the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria (NSCIA) His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, as an outstanding Nigerian leader whose patriotism and dedication to the well-being of citizenry, peace and stability in Nigeria is highly remarkable and commendable.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday night by national coordinator of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim to commemorate the monarch’s 15 years on the throne, stated that the Sultan by his performance in office, has redefined leadership by his practical example in various ways.

He described the Sultan as a true leader who is worthy of emulation in various areas, adding that he sacrificed his personal comfort for the welfare, well-being of the people, religious tolerance and promotion of inter-religious dialogue with a view of promoting peace, unity and understanding among people of different ethnic and religious background.

“On governance, it should go down in history that Sultan Saad Abubakar has been proactive in guiding the nation’s political leadership on ‘what is right and what is wrong’. His standing aloof from politics underlined his values and virtues that he is neither materialistic nor greedy.

“The Muslim Ummah in Nigeria would continue to value the Sultan’s unequalled persistent tours of all parts of Nigeria to meet Muslims irrespective of their percentage in any part of the country from time to time. His leadership awards in areas of education, welfare for the less-privileged citizens, women education and his desire to facilitate a University exclusively for women in the Country is highly commendable,” the group said.