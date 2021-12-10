$151m refund suit filed against Abia gets Feb 18 date

A new date, Feb. 28 has been fixed for a case involving a financial expert, and the chief executive officer of Mauritz Walton Nig. Ltd, Dr Maurice Ibe, against the Abia state government.

Some of the Abia state officials were also joined in the $151 million Paris Club refund suit.

An FCT High Court, Kubwa, Thursday fixed the date in a suit filed by his company against the Abia state government, the Accountant General of Abia and Ziplon Concept.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya fixed the date for report and hearing, based on the interim order to stay proceedings as ordered by the Court of Appeal.

The company, Mauritz Walton, sued the Abia government for refusing to pay an agreed 30 per cent of the sum of 151.4 million dollars, being refunded for the over deduction from Abia government foreign loan portfolio by the federal government.

In his argument, the plaintiff counsel, Isaac Anumudu, told the court that the last time both parties were before the Court of Appeal, it gave an interim order for the stay of proceedings. He however urged the court to adjourn the matter pending the outcome of the matter.

Responding, counsel to Abia government, Chukwuma Machukwu, SAN, and the Attorney-General of the state, said he filed two appeals which had been entered and he filed motions for stay of the court’s proceedings.

Machukwu urged the court to adjourn the matter sine die pending the outcome of the case.