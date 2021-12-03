16 days activism: CSOs seek assent of VAPP Bill in Yobe

As part of the activities making 16 days of activism for elimination of Gender Based Violence (GBV), women-led network of civil society organisations in Yobe state have called on the state government for speedy assents of the Violence Against Persons Prohibitions (VAPP) Bill passed by the state House of Assembly.

They said assent to the bill will reduce increase in number of GBV in the state.

The Yobe state chairperson, Women led Network of civil society organizations (CSOs), Hajiya Husna Ibrahim, made this call on Thursday while launching the 16 days of activism on ending violence against women in the state and beyond.

She said when the VAPP Act is in place, people would no longer have the fear of coming out to voice out what exactly happened to them without having Justice.

“The issues of silence are because many people are scarred of voicing out. With the assent of the VAPP Act, all these cases would be address,” she said.

Husna blamed COVID-19 among other factors responsible for the increased violence against women and girls in the state.

