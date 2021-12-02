16 Days of Activism: Men must do better

I was supposed to be writing about something completely different. I

had a list of topics I wanted to write about, but I have grown to

understand the importance and significance of events, occurrences,

incidences, coincidences, and synchronicity in our everyday lives;

this, is one of them.

Thursday, November 25, was the first of 16 days of activism/advocacy against WAWG and domestic abuse all over the world.

These 16 days of continuous activities originated from the Inaugural

Women Global Leadership Institute in 1991 by women activists as an

organising strategy to call for the prevention and elimination of

violence against women and girls; a global human rights violation that

persists for centuries.

Personally, I think it is unfortunate and shameful that despite the

growth and development of humanity, we are still talking about

violence against women and girls, domestic abuse, and gender equality

in the 21st century. One would have thought that humanity/man would

have evolved enough to understand that women and girls are as human as they are, that these practices have unpleasant repercussions and consequences that transcend just the victim, and that living life

sustainably is about equality, not competition, control, suppression,

or oppression, respect, and kindness for all.

Take it or leave it, women are the strongest people in humanity. I say

this not just because I am a woman, but because it is a fact. You see,

strength is not measured just by brute force and muscles alone, it is

far more than that. The true measure of strength remains in human

character, kindness, empathy, compassion, endurance, resilience,

adaptability, understanding, nurture, patience, and respect for human

dignity.

As mothers and wives who run the home, where the bedrock of

society is formed, women are the builders of every society, and every

religious and spiritual belief attests to their sanctity and value,

Islam, and Christianity inclusive. Unfortunately, we cannot say that

this is what obtains in our society. A good number of men derogate and

abuse women in several big and small ways, including their own mothers

using Profanity and verbal onslaughts against other people’s women and

mothers.



Verbal abuse/profanity against women is one of the most significant

characteristics of street radicalism, and something a lot of men are

guilty of. I remember engaging in subtle yet honest discussions and

reprimands with young people, taxi/bus drivers, conductors, and random

people on the streets who use profane and insulting words against

other people’s mothers. I find that a sign of extreme disrespect and

ignorance, and a distasteful contradiction to religious beliefs.

Sometimes it worked, with the abuser feeling remorseful and agreeing

to be better, and sometimes it backfired, with me getting my own share

of the vitriol.



About a fortnight ago, Bashir Elrufai (the son of Kaduna state

Governor Nasiru Elrufai) got engaged with in a verbal onslaught with

one of Nigeria’s investigative journalists, David Hundeyin on Twitter.

The verbal exchange quickly deteriorated to both parties dishing

profanity and vitriol at each other’s mothers. What was appalling to

me, was that Bashir Elrufai was the first to throw the insult, and

Hundeyin did not waste any breath in throwing it back. The reason why

the twitter dragging of each other’s mothers between David Hundeyin

and Bashir Elrufia appalled me is not only that Bashir Elrufai threw

the first onslaught, but because of the nature of the words and

derogatives used.



As a Muslim, Bashir El Rufai knows that the most important person in

his life, according to the teachings of his religion, is his mother.

The prophet (SAW), whom all Muslims revere and follow his teachings,

specifically mentioned the mother three times before mentioning the

father once. Bashir Elrufa’s mother is also on the same Twitter

platform, yet that did not stop him from shooting vitriol at someone

else’s mother, knowing fully well that his own mother would also be

abused in the process. Why do men love to abuse women and mothers?

Why?



More so, I cannot understand how and why someone with the status of

Elrufai’s son would descend so low to exhibit such gutter behaviour

and use such gutter language against someone else’s mother. I later

found out that Bashir’s brother also had a similar spat with someone

on the same platform sometimes back.



How anyone from such social class who is supposed to display finesse

and decorum can be so disrespectfully abrasive is beyond me. To think

that among all the people to curse are the mothers who gave birth to

them is astonishing. I take the time to correct children who engage in

such abhorrent behaviour but grown men who should know better defy all

logic and reasoning.



How do we reconcile the respect and adoration women are supposed to

have with the continuous disrespect and abuse they suffer generation

after generation? Simple. Love and respect every woman and mother, not

just yours. Men need to hold themselves accountable to honouring and

respecting someone else’s mother because that is the only thing that

will guarantee the honour and respect of theirs. Loving and respecting

women/mothers is not when you respect only the ones in yours, but you

respect someone else’s as well.



Someone should help me tell these boys that a UK degree/an Ivy League

education goes beyond names or grades; it shows in character and

behaviour too. And the fact that they are children of a sitting

governor holds them accountable to society in responsible and

dignified human interactions, not this gutter behaviour. They must

hold themselves accountable for their behaviour for as long as their

father remains in office and even afterwards.



The least all women deserve is respect. Ending violence against women

and girls begins with respect. Men the world over should do better and

must do better because the fate of the humanity depends on it.