16 Volleyball teams set for National Division 1 League action

Sixteen teams have expressed interest in the first phase of the National Division 1 League in Abuja, according to the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) on Wednesday.

The National Division 1 League will take place at the indoor sports hall of MKO Stadium, Abuja from 12th to 22nd May, 2022.

The Chairman Media and Publicity of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Hon Famous Daunemigha confirmed that 8 men and 4 female teams have officially registered for the Division 1 while four others indicated interest.

Hon Daunemigha revealed that the venue of the league was moved from Bauchi to Abuja due to the visitation of Confederation of Africa Volleyball officials to Nigeria.

The South South Representative NVBF said, “The men’s team we should expect in the league are; Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), UCEM Spikers, Wikki Spikers of Bauchi, Spartan Spikers of Yola, ABM of Katsina, Equity Spikers of Kebbi, Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto and Oluyole Spikers of Oyo state.

“Only four women’s team have met up with the requirements and they are; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers, Anambra Queens, Wikki Queens and Spartan Angels. The Federation is still waiting for official confirmation from Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Rockets, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Queens, Heartland Queens of Imo State and Life Camp of Abuja.”

“Questions have been asked why the Nigeria Volleyball Federation moved the National Division 1 League to Abuja and the answer is simple. During the Division 1 League, a high power delegation from the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) will visit Nigeria to access the level of volleyball development in the country.

“Nigeria tops the list of countries CAVB will visit and it is our hope that it brings more infrastructural and development to the country,” Hon Daunemigha added

