16-year-old, 2 others win N12.5m scholarships in InterswitchSPAK 3.0

A 16-year-old student of Brainfield College, Salolo, Lagos State, Jubril Dokun has emerged winner in the third edition of InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, the CSR initiative of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch.

After successfully scaling through multiple rigorous stages in the competition, Dokun was awarded the grand prize of N7.5 million in scholarships, among other prizes.

The duo – Ayanlade Jesuferanmi of Obafemi Awolowo University International School, Ile-Ife, and Omoniyi Qudus of Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota – clinched the second and third prizes, receiving N4 million and N1 million in scholarships respectively, among other prizes.

After a 13-week run on both terrestrial and domestic television stations, Interswitch revealed the best science student in the country during the last episode, which aired on February 5, 2021.

Over 18,000 students from various secondary schools in Nigeria competed for the N12.5 million scholarships and other perks attached to the top three positions in the competition.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), Akeem Lawal, reiterated the need for more African students to participate in STEM fields.