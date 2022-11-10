160 youth receive entrepreneurship training, cash assistance in Yobe

A member representing Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa federal constituency, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Thursday facilitated the training and disbursement of start up cash to 160 youth and women of her constituency.

Khadija who was represented by her personal assistant, Alhassan Isa Tijjani, said the event is part of developmental drives facilitated by the office of Ibrahim with the support of national office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion.

Tijjani stated that the programme is aimed at training a total of 160 youth across the 4 local government areas of the constituency on poultry farming that would encourage self reliance among the youth.

He noted that 40 youth and women were drawn from each of the four local government areas of the constituency to benefit from the programme.

“Activities lined up in the programme include consultation with stakeholders, focus group discussions and courtesy visits among others,” Tijjani said.

He called on the beneficiaries to pay attention while at the training to acquire what is imparted.