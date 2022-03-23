167.86% rise in diesel, 36.36% in kerosene killing Nigerians – Rewane

Bismarck Rewane, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited in response to MPC’s decision to maintain benchmark rate said, Nigerians are embattled with a 167.86 per cent spike in the price of diesel to N700 per litre and kerosene up 36.36 per cent to N600/litre to the extent “the ordinary Nigerian man is struggling to remain a reasonable man”.

Decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo in a bid to tame inflation will possibly make ‘ordinary men not to be reasonable men’.

“As if that is not enough, the price of a loaf of bread is now approaching N700 for a small loaf and gala, the almighty leveler, is slowly getting out of reach”, he said.

He said: “What next for Mr ordinary man? More palliatives or relief packages that have fast become ineffective policies, with limited benefits to the embattled Nigerian”, Rewane added.