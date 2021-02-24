16th Africa youth men handball championship cancelled

Nigeria will no longer participate at the 16th Africa Youth Handball Men Championship as the competition has been cancelled by the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB)

The championship, which was to hold from the 16th to 21st of March 2021 in Agadir, Morocco, was cancelled alongside the 27th Africa Junior Handball Men Championship according to the continent’s handball governing body’s secretary general Charles Omboumahou who informed Presidents of National handball federations of the development in a letter.

The reason for the cancellation is because the council of the International Handball Federation (IHF), in a virtual meeting last Friday elected to cancel IHF Men’s Junior (U21) World Championship which was to hold in Hungary from the 22nd of June – 4th of July 2021 and IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship which was to hold in August 2021 in Greece because of Covid 19 restrictions imposed by some countries.

According to the world governing body, “restrictive measures imposed by countries, preventing teams from preparing for the events as planned, as well as travel restrictions in place resulting in difficulties in travelling to events” necessitated the decision to outrightly cancel some key events.

And this development ensured that CAHB took the hard decision the two qualifying continental championships, Mr. Omboumahou revealed while also apologising for every inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

