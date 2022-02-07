17 oil wells ownership: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Rivers, Imo legal tussle May 6

The Supreme Court has fixed May 6 for judgment involving Rivers and Imo states over ownership of 17 oil wells in their territories.

The apex court fixed the date Monday after hearing out lawyers involved in the oil ownership tussle.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who led panel of justices, fixed the date after adopting written addresses by the lawyers.

While adopting his final addresses, the plaintiff in the matter, represented by Joseph Daodu, SAN, asked the apex court to give judgment in favour of Rivers state on the ground that historical evidence from 1927 till date indicated that the oil well belongs to the state.

Daodu drew the attention of the court to the boundary adjustment paper of 1976 where Ndoni and Egbema were confirmed to be part of Rivers state.

He disagreed with the Attorney General of the Federation that adjudication of the suit on the oil wells ought not to have started at Supreme Court but the Federal High Court, because oral evidence ought to be taken from the people in the area.

Daudu said all the historical documents from the colonial era are sufficient for the court to determine the real owners of the oil wells.

In his argument council to Imo state, Olusola Oke, asked the apex court to dismiss the suit on the grounds that it ought to have originated from the federal high court.

Oke claimed that because of the nature of the matter, oral evidence ought to have been taken from the people of the area to confirm where they actually belong.

The senior lawyer contended that Rivers state ought not to have started the suit from the Supreme Court and therefore prayed the court to dismiss the suit.

In the same vein, counsel to the AGF, Dr Remi Peter Olatubora, SAN, aligned himself with the position of Imo state, to the effect that proper procedure for such a suit was not adopted by Rivers state.

The SAN insisted that witnesses, including official of the National Boundary Commission, Surveyor General of the Federation and indigenes of the disputed areas ought to be heard for the court to make appreciable and acceptable findings.