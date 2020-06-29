17 parties to participate in Taraba LG polls

Seventeen of the eighteen political parties registered in Taraba state will be participating in the state local government council election slated June 30, (tomorrow).

The chairman of the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC), Dr Philip Duwe, disclosed this over the weekend.

Chief Duwe said four of the 17 parties have already concluded their primaries, purchased forms and screened their candidates.

It was gathered that the Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have already bought forms, screened and submitted names of their successful candidates.

The TSIEC boss said: “17 political parties have indicated interest in participating in the election. They have even given their support in writing. AA, APGA, PDP and SDP have already bought forms and screened their candidates.

“As we speak, the electoral materials have started arriving into the State capital. The sensitive materials are on the way from Abuja and the east. All is set for the polls,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), however, said it will boycott the election.

The APC chairman, Ibrahim Tukur Elsudi, said the date for the election is too short for it to campaign and hold primaries.

But Duwe, the two-time commissioner, said “the council election is optional.”

He explained that Section 15 of TSIEC Law No. 6, 2002, Sub-Section (1) and (2) have given the electoral body the mandate to liaise with political parties, fix dates and conduct elections.

In stopping the spread of coronavirus during the election, Duwe said all the voters and electoral officials will wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing orders.

“They will be not more than 20 voters per line, to avoid crowding. We are supplying 2000 sanitizers to each of the 1911 polling units in the State.

“There will also be face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers for the electorate, yet they will maintain social distancing protocol.

“The arrangement for security has been done. The State commissioner of police has discussed with his men. We are holding a joint meeting tomorrow,” Duwe said.