17,000 would-be teachers to sit for TRCN exams – Registrar

At least 17, 000 would-be teachers are expected to sit for the professional qualifying examination organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) this month.

TRCN Registrar and the Chief Executive, Professor Segun Ajiboye who stated this in Ibadan while speaking with journalists said the examination is to hold on October 20, 2018.

Professor Ajiboye disclosed that the 17,000 would-be teachers are those that applied for the TRCN examination, adding that there was the need for employers of teachers to demand the TRCN certificate towards recruitment and promotion of teachers.

“Our education system has to be sanitized to remove quacks from the teaching profession.

Only those who are qualified, registered and licensed will be allowed to practice in the country.

“All these are part of the government’s efforts to ensure quality standards in education practice, especially in the teaching profession.

Only quality teachers can deliver quality education,” he said.

