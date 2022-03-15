17th RIGAN Games: Research institutes move to discover new sporting talents

The Minister for Science, Technology, and innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, has revealed that the ongoing 17th edition of the Research Institutes Association of Nigeria (RIGAN) games is aimed at discovering burden talents.

Onu who spoke at the games opening ceremony said the event will bring together the various research and development institutes through sporting activities.

Represented by the Minister for State Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, Onu said RIGAN in its objective had showcased the brilliant and strong Nigerian spirit of unity, by bringing all research and development institutes together from different ministries.

The Ministry includes Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Environment, Health, Education, Agriculture, Sports, and Youth Development, National Planning Commission and several others, domiciled in different parts of Nigeria.

The Minister said the memorable RIGAN event will go down in the annals of history as a strong point of unity, peace, and diversity as the strength and pillar of Nigeria.

Up to 35 research institutes across the country are participating in this year’s sporting fiesta.

The event began with fanfare and a whole lot of excitement on Monday March 14 2022 inside Old Parade ground Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Football, basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Athletics are some of the sporting events to be competed for.

Also speaking, the National President of RIGAN, Prof. Oluwaferanmi Owolade, said this year’s edition would go a long way in producing more national stars like coach Austin Eguavoen, Mike Moye, others to represent Nigeria outside the country.

Speaking on the achievements of the game since its inception, he revealed that the game has exposed hidden talents for possible national assignments in the field of sports.

He also said the RIGAN games will bring sound mind and physical fitness required for attaining the goals set for research and development institutes, and respective functions.