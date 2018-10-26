18 die, 12 missing in Buruku boat accident

At least 18 persons lost their lives Wednesday with 12 others still missing when a boat conveying passengers from Ugbah market and others to a wake capsized on River Katsina Ala, in Buruku local government area of Benue state.

One of the locals, Terkaa Kunde, who spoke to Blueprint on phone, said the incident happened Wednesday about 7 pm. He said an unidentified young man came out of the waters with his girl friend, and rescued three others with him to make a total of five.

He further noted that the unfortunate incident could be as a result of over loading, adding that the boys controlling the boat were also said to be drunk.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) was Ugbah market; so most of the people were coming back from the market and some were attending wake at Buruku.

“The boat which capsised was overloaded with about 30 persons and 17Bajaj motorcycles.

“The mourners numbering 18 with unspecified market women and men werealso on board.”

He said the incident recorded the highest number of casualties from a water mishap in the area.

“In 2012, 17 persons were drowned when a boat conveying them

capsized. The victims were returning from a picnic when the said

incidence occurred,” he added.

Also Secretary, Buruku River Workers’ union Mr. Samuel Nakombo while narrating the ordeal, told Blueprint, that the boat was overloaded with 17 Bajaj motorcycles

and about thirty passengers. He said 18 bodies 17 Bajaj motorcycles

have so far been recovered.

Police Public Relations Officer, Benue state command, Moses Yamu said 13 corpses have so far been recovered from the incident.

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sympathised with families of victims of the boat mishap at the Buruku crossing point of River Katsina-Ala.

