18 out of 27 LGAs are open defication free- Jigawa commissioner

The Jigawa state Commissioner of Water Resources, Honourable Ibrahim Mohammed Garba Hannungiwa, Thursday said 18 out of 27 local government areas had obtained certificates for Open Dedication Free (ODF) from UNICEF.

The commissioner stated this while speaking during the Correspondents Biweekely Media Engagement Forum held at the Manpower Development Institute (MDI), Dutse.

He stated that there are only nine local government areas in the state that are yet to be cleared by the United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF.

He added that open defecation will soon become a thing of the past in Jigawa state. He said people have been enlightened across the state not to be defecating in the open.

He also said the state government has done a lot in terms of water supply.