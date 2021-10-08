18 years stipulation for SIM acquisition to protect minors

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that the 18 years requirement as part of regulations for SIM acquisition is only to protect minors and not disqualify a section of the polity from enjoying the benefits of information technology.

The telecommunication regulatory body in a statement signed by NCC director, Public Affairs Dr Ikechukwu Adinde . Tuesday, stated that the publication in a section of the media, purporting that the Commission is developing a regulation to disqualify Nigerians below 18 years of age from getting Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) “is not only misleading and inaccurate; but a misinformation and mischaracterization of the proceedings of the Public Inquiry on the Reviewed/Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, which took place on Tuesday, October 6, 2021.

…The age of 18 years for SIM acquisition proposed in the draft regulation is contingent on the constitutional provision, which makes 18 years the age of consent in Nigeria. Also, SIM acquisition is a contract between service providers and their subscribers, which requires the subscriber to have proper legal status, be of matured mind and rational enough to bear certain responsibilities, obligations and liabilities imposed by a contract.

The proposal is, therefore, to protect minors. Parents and guardians can acquire SIMs in their names on behalf of their children and wards in which case they assume whatever responsibilities or liabilities arise from the usage of such SIMs, a measure expected to also strengthen national security.