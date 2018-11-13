1,801 killed, 50, 212 displaced in Plateau violence – Report

At least, 1,801 people were reported to have been killed in various crises in Plateau state, a report on the State’s Internally Displaced Persons Resettlement Committee, has revealed.

The report also said another 50,212 persons were displaced at various places in state.

This was contained in the committee’s report presented to the state Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, by its Chairman, AVM Bala Danbaba (retd).

The committee identified 115 communities affected by the crises within Jos North, Jos South, Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas, respectively, stressing that within its two months period of work, 55 memoranda were received, while 27 IDPs’ camps were visited.

It said: “The only IDPs camp we did not visit was the one at Lere, in the Dorowa area of Barkin Ladi Local Government. We could not go there because of security reasons.

“The committee also visited all the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment.”

Receiving the report, Governor Lalong disclosed that his administration had approved the recruitment and training of neighbourhood personnel for community policing and intelligence gathering.

He said: “Recently too, I approved the recruitment and training of neighbourhood personnel attached to Operation Rainbow for Community Policing and intelligence gathering.”

The governor said in furtherance of his administration’s desire to consolidate on its gains, on security, he has also approved the hosting of a two-day interactive meeting with National Economic Council (NEC) Technical Committee On National Livestock Development Plan and Associated Activities today, (Tuesday 13th November 2018).

“The essence is to consolidate the opinions of the people, particularly in affected flashpoint communities and spill-over segments in the state on local level security and conflict prevention mechanisms, law and order as well as information, education and strategic communication, etc. at onset of harvest, preparatory to programme implementation,” he stressed.

Lalong urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary incitement and spreading of false information that usually give the wrong impression that nothing was being done to address the plight of the victims and the citizens in general.

He reassured that there will be no land grabbing and that all displaced persons will be resettled and rehabilitated in their original places of abode in the state.

The governor commended the committee for the patriotic zeal exhibited in the course of carrying out their assignment.

“I assure you of government’s resolve to study the report and release the white paper for immediate implementation in the spirit of integrity, accountability and transparency in leadership,” Lalong said.

“I wish to thank all spirited individuals and organisations for the support given to the IDPs and to let all the IDPs know that as a government, we truly share in the burden of their challenges. We are not relenting on our efforts and God willing; it will be a thing of the past,” he stressed.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.