Singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, stepped out together on Saturday after rumors of troubles in their relationship,.

The lovers were said to be having incessant disagreements over alleged infidelity on the part of the superstar.

An insider had disclosed that Chioma confronted the singer over allegations of putting another woman in the family way.

The singer had reacted to the report with a profanity-laced tweet but failed to issue a denial.

A few hours ago, the young couple visited the inspector-general of police (IGP) intelligence response team (IRT) at the police headquarters, Abuja.

They were received by the IRT leader and a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Davido and Chioma

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.